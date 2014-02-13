Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on Thursday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(18/03/14) 42.00/43.00 08.79/09.00 08.95/09.16 2M(21/04/14) 97.50/99.25 09.22/09.38 09.42/09.59 3M(19/05/14) 136.50/138.50 08.89/09.02 09.13/09.26 6M(19/08/14) 262.00/264.00 08.44/08.50 08.79/08.85 1Y(18/02/15) 502.75/504.75 08.07/08.11 08.68/08.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2725 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)