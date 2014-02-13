Feb 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.85 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.78 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.17 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/03/14) 42.00/43.00 08.79/09.00 08.95/09.16
2M(21/04/14) 97.50/99.25 09.22/09.38 09.42/09.59
3M(19/05/14) 136.50/138.50 08.89/09.02 09.13/09.26
6M(19/08/14) 262.00/264.00 08.44/08.50 08.79/08.85
1Y(18/02/15) 502.75/504.75 08.07/08.11 08.68/08.71
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2725 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
