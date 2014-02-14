Feb 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on
Friday compared with 8.85 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(18/03/14) 42.00/43.00 08.79/09.00 08.95/09.16
2M(21/04/14) 98.25/100.00 09.29/09.45 09.49/09.66
3M(19/05/14) 137.25/139.25 08.94/09.07 09.18/09.31
6M(19/08/14) 263.75/265.75 08.49/08.56 08.84/08.91
1Y(18/02/15) 506.25/508.25 08.13/08.16 08.73/08.77
Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2770 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
