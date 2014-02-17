Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on Monday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/03/14) 42.00/43.50 08.84/09.15 08.99/09.31 2M(21/04/14) 95.50/97.25 09.38/09.55 09.58/09.75 3M(20/05/14) 136.00/137.75 09.00/09.12 09.25/09.36 6M(20/08/14) 263.25/265.00 08.57/08.63 08.92/08.98 1Y(20/02/15) 507.00/509.00 08.18/08.22 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9495 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)