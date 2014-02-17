Feb 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.98 percent on
Monday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.23 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/03/14) 42.00/43.50 08.84/09.15 08.99/09.31
2M(21/04/14) 95.50/97.25 09.38/09.55 09.58/09.75
3M(20/05/14) 136.00/137.75 09.00/09.12 09.25/09.36
6M(20/08/14) 263.25/265.00 08.57/08.63 08.92/08.98
1Y(20/02/15) 507.00/509.00 08.18/08.22 08.79/08.82
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9495 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
