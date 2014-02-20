Feb 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on Thursday compared with 8.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.47 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/03/14) 41.75/43.00 08.74/09.00 08.90/09.16 2M(24/04/14) 93.00/95.00 09.24/09.44 09.44/09.64 3M(27/05/14) 139.00/141.00 08.85/08.98 09.10/09.23 6M(25/08/14) 264.00/266.00 08.50/08.56 08.85/08.91 1Y(24/02/15) 505.50/507.50 08.12/08.15 08.72/08.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.2843 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)