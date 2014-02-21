Feb 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.91 percent on Friday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/03/14) 42.00/43.50 08.81/09.12 08.97/09.28 2M(25/04/14) 93.00/95.00 09.26/09.45 09.46/09.66 3M(27/05/14) 138.00/140.00 08.90/09.03 09.15/09.28 6M(25/08/14) 261.75/263.75 08.49/08.56 08.84/08.91 1Y(25/02/15) 504.50/506.50 08.12/08.15 08.72/08.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1618 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)