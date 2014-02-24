Feb 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.90 percent on Monday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.47 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(26/03/14) 42.00/43.00 08.81/09.02 08.97/09.18 2M(28/04/14) 96.00/97.50 09.25/09.39 09.45/09.59 3M(27/05/14) 136.50/138.25 08.91/09.03 09.15/09.27 6M(26/08/14) 261.25/263.25 08.48/08.55 08.83/08.90 1Y(26/02/15) 504.75/506.75 08.13/08.16 08.73/08.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 62.1185 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)