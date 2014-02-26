Feb 26 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.95 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(03/04/14) 53.00/54.25 10.08/10.31 10.23/10.47
2M(05/05/14) 98.75/100.75 09.24/09.42 09.44/09.62
3M(03/06/14) 139.25/141.25 08.92/09.05 09.16/09.29
6M(03/09/14) 266.50/268.50 08.54/08.60 08.88/08.95
1Y(03/03/15) 509.50/511.50 08.23/08.26 08.83/08.86
Spot rate : 1$ = 61.9380 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
