Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.04 percent on Monday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/04/14) 56.75/58.00 10.15/10.37 10.31/10.53 2M(05/05/14) 97.50/99.50 09.43/09.62 09.63/09.83 3M(05/06/14) 141.25/143.25 09.06/09.19 09.30/09.43 6M(05/09/14) 269.00/271.00 08.63/08.69 08.98/09.04 1Y(05/03/15) 514.25/516.25 08.31/08.35 08.92/08.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)