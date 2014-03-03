BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.04 percent on Monday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.42 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/04/14) 56.75/58.00 10.15/10.37 10.31/10.53 2M(05/05/14) 97.50/99.50 09.43/09.62 09.63/09.83 3M(05/06/14) 141.25/143.25 09.06/09.19 09.30/09.43 6M(05/09/14) 269.00/271.00 08.63/08.69 08.98/09.04 1Y(05/03/15) 514.25/516.25 08.31/08.35 08.92/08.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8605 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
April 20 Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.16 percent at 7103 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.