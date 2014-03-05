Mar 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.03 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.44 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/04/14) 54.50/56.00 10.37/10.66 10.53/10.82 2M(07/05/14) 99.00/101.00 09.58/09.77 09.78/09.97 3M(09/06/14) 146.00/148.00 09.17/09.29 09.41/09.53 6M(08/09/14) 270.00/272.00 08.61/08.68 08.96/09.03 1Y(09/03/15) 514.25/516.25 08.27/08.30 08.87/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.8550 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)