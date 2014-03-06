Mar 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.11 percent on Thursday compared with 9.03 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/04/14) 55.25/56.50 10.61/10.85 10.77/11.01 2M(12/05/14) 103.00/105.00 09.73/09.92 09.93/10.12 3M(10/06/14) 144.25/146.00 09.33/09.45 09.58/09.69 6M(10/09/14) 268.75/270.75 08.69/08.76 09.04/09.11 1Y(10/03/15) 510.25/512.25 08.32/08.35 08.93/08.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.3242 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)