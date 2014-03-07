Mar 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.24 percent on Friday compared with 9.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.13 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/04/14) 57.50/59.00 11.10/11.39 11.26/11.55 2M(12/05/14) 104.50/106.50 10.09/10.28 10.29/10.48 3M(11/06/14) 147.25/149.25 09.58/09.71 09.82/09.95 6M(11/09/14) 271.25/273.25 08.82/08.89 09.17/09.24 1Y(11/03/15) 511.25/513.25 08.38/08.42 08.99/09.02 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9850 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)