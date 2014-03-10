Mar 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.10 percent on Monday compared with 9.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.54 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/04/14) 62.00/63.75 10.88/11.18 11.03/11.34 2M(12/05/14) 103.00/105.00 10.07/10.27 10.28/10.47 3M(12/06/14) 146.25/148.25 09.48/09.61 09.72/09.85 6M(12/09/14) 267.75/269.75 08.68/08.74 09.03/09.10 1Y(12/03/15) 504.75/506.75 08.25/08.28 08.86/08.89 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1965 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)