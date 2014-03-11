Mar 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on Tuesday compared with 9.10 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.33 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/04/14) 62.00/63.75 11.30/11.62 11.46/11.78 2M(13/05/14) 104.50/106.50 10.30/10.50 10.51/10.70 3M(13/06/14) 148.00/150.00 09.67/09.80 09.92/10.05 6M(15/09/14) 270.75/272.75 08.75/08.82 09.10/09.17 1Y(13/03/15) 501.75/503.75 08.27/08.30 08.88/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.6995 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)