Mar 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.28 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/04/14) 61.50/63.00 11.48/11.76 11.64/11.92 2M(15/05/14) 106.75/108.75 10.29/10.48 10.49/10.69 3M(16/06/14) 151.25/153.25 09.61/09.74 09.86/09.98 6M(15/09/14) 271.00/273.00 08.75/08.82 09.10/09.17 1Y(16/03/15) 508.25/510.25 08.27/08.31 08.88/08.92 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0900 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)