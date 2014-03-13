Mar 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.07 percent on Thursday compared with 9.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/14) 62.00/63.75 10.91/11.22 11.07/11.38 2M(19/05/14) 103.25/105.25 09.96/10.16 10.17/10.36 3M(18/06/14) 144.50/146.50 09.40/09.53 09.64/09.77 6M(18/09/14) 266.25/268.25 08.66/08.72 09.01/09.07 1Y(18/03/15) 504.50/506.50 08.27/08.30 08.88/08.91 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0155 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)