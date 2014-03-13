Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.13 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 7.95/8.10 3 YEARS 7.95/8.13 4 YEARS 7.95/8.13 5 YEARS 7.95/8.12 7 YEARS 7.65/8.02 10 YEARS 7.50/7.90 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)