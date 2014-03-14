Mar 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on Friday compared with 9.07 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.28 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/14) 57.75/59.50 10.38/10.70 10.54/10.86 2M(19/05/14) 98.50/100.25 09.58/09.75 09.79/09.96 3M(19/06/14) 140.75/142.75 09.08/09.21 09.32/09.45 6M(19/09/14) 264.25/266.25 08.52/08.59 08.87/08.94 1Y(19/03/15) 504.25/506.25 08.20/08.23 08.81/08.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.5170 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)