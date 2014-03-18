Mar 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.52 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/14) 57.50/59.00 10.76/11.04 10.92/11.20 2M(20/05/14) 99.50/101.25 09.77/09.94 09.98/10.15 3M(20/06/14) 141.50/143.25 09.21/09.33 09.45/09.57 6M(22/09/14) 268.25/270.25 08.64/08.70 08.99/09.06 1Y(20/03/15) 506.25/508.25 08.31/08.34 08.92/08.95 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9453 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)