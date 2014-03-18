Mar 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 9.06 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
9.52 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(21/04/14) 57.50/59.00 10.76/11.04 10.92/11.20
2M(20/05/14) 99.50/101.25 09.77/09.94 09.98/10.15
3M(20/06/14) 141.50/143.25 09.21/09.33 09.45/09.57
6M(22/09/14) 268.25/270.25 08.64/08.70 08.99/09.06
1Y(20/03/15) 506.25/508.25 08.31/08.34 08.92/08.95
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.9453 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
