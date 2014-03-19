Mar 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.95 percent on Wednesday compared with 9.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.78 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/14) 54.75/56.50 10.55/10.89 10.71/11.05 2M(21/05/14) 97.75/99.50 09.57/09.74 09.78/09.95 3M(23/06/14) 142.50/144.50 09.06/09.18 09.30/09.43 6M(22/09/14) 264.50/266.50 08.54/08.61 08.89/08.95 1Y(23/03/15) 507.25/509.25 08.26/08.29 08.87/08.90 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0970 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)