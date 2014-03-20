Mar 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.84 percent on Thursday compared with 8.95 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.64 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/04/14) 54.00/55.50 10.08/10.36 10.23/10.51 2M(27/05/14) 98.50/100.50 09.19/09.38 09.39/09.58 3M(24/06/14) 135.75/137.75 08.81/08.94 09.05/09.18 6M(24/09/14) 259.75/261.75 08.43/08.49 08.78/08.84 1Y(24/03/15) 500.50/502.50 08.19/08.22 08.80/08.83 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1310 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)