Mar 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.77 percent on Friday compared with 8.84 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.34 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(25/04/14) 50.75/52.75 09.79/10.17 09.95/10.33 2M(27/05/14) 94.75/96.75 08.99/09.18 09.19/09.38 3M(25/06/14) 133.50/135.50 08.68/08.81 08.92/09.05 6M(25/09/14) 257.00/259.00 08.35/08.42 08.70/08.77 1Y(25/03/15) 498.25/500.25 08.16/08.19 08.78/08.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0465 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.