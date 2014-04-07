Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.86 percent on Monday compared with 8.91 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.49 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/05/14) 44.25/46.00 08.42/08.75 08.57/08.91 2M(10/06/14) 84.50/86.25 08.43/08.61 08.63/08.81 3M(10/07/14) 125.75/127.75 08.41/08.55 08.65/08.78 6M(10/10/14) 254.00/256.00 08.45/08.52 08.80/08.86 1Y(10/04/15) 504.25/506.25 08.41/08.44 09.02/09.05 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9483 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)