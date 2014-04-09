Apr 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on
Wednesday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.43 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/05/14) 43.25/44.50 08.48/08.72 08.63/08.88
2M(11/06/14) 84.50/86.25 08.42/08.59 08.61/08.79
3M(11/07/14) 126.25/128.25 08.43/08.56 08.66/08.80
6M(14/10/14) 261.25/263.25 08.53/08.60 08.88/08.94
1Y(13/04/15) 514.50/516.50 08.52/08.55 09.13/09.16
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0740 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
