Apr 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.94 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.43 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/05/14) 43.25/44.50 08.48/08.72 08.63/08.88 2M(11/06/14) 84.50/86.25 08.42/08.59 08.61/08.79 3M(11/07/14) 126.25/128.25 08.43/08.56 08.66/08.80 6M(14/10/14) 261.25/263.25 08.53/08.60 08.88/08.94 1Y(13/04/15) 514.50/516.50 08.52/08.55 09.13/09.16 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0740 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)