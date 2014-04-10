Apr 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.86 percent on Thursday compared with 8.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.28 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/05/14) 41.25/42.75 08.34/08.64 08.49/08.79 2M(16/06/14) 86.00/87.75 08.41/08.58 08.61/08.78 3M(15/07/14) 126.25/128.25 08.41/08.54 08.65/08.78 6M(15/10/14) 255.25/257.25 08.46/08.52 08.80/08.86 1Y(15/04/15) 507.50/509.50 08.43/08.46 09.03/09.07 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2115 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)