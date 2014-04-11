Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.83 percent on Friday compared with 8.86 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/05/14) 41.50/43.00 08.38/08.68 08.53/08.84 2M(16/06/14) 84.25/86.25 08.36/08.56 08.56/08.76 3M(16/07/14) 126.50/128.50 08.42/08.55 08.65/08.79 6M(16/10/14) 254.50/256.50 08.42/08.49 08.76/08.83 1Y(16/04/15) 504.75/506.75 08.38/08.41 08.98/09.01 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2670 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)