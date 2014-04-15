BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
Apr 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 8.20 percent on Tuesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 8.05/8.20 3 YEARS 8.05/8.20 4 YEARS 8.07/8.22 5 YEARS 8.07/8.22 7 YEARS 7.80/8.10 10 YEARS 7.65/7.95 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 7 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway