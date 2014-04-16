Apr 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.70 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.77 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.39 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/05/14) 41.50/43.25 08.38/08.74 08.54/08.89 2M(23/06/14) 87.00/89.00 08.37/08.56 08.57/08.76 3M(21/07/14) 126.00/128.00 08.39/08.52 08.63/08.76 6M(21/10/14) 250.50/252.50 08.30/08.36 08.63/08.70 1Y(21/04/15) 494.25/496.25 08.21/08.24 08.81/08.84 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2263 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)