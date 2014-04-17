Apr 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.69 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.09 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(22/05/14) 41.25/42.75 08.31/08.61 08.47/08.77
2M(23/06/14) 85.50/87.25 08.34/08.51 08.53/08.71
3M(22/07/14) 126.00/127.75 08.37/08.49 08.60/08.72
6M(22/10/14) 250.75/252.75 08.28/08.35 08.62/08.69
1Y(22/04/15) 494.25/496.25 08.19/08.22 08.79/08.82
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3805 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)