Apr 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.69 percent on Thursday compared with 8.70 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/05/14) 41.25/42.75 08.31/08.61 08.47/08.77 2M(23/06/14) 85.50/87.25 08.34/08.51 08.53/08.71 3M(22/07/14) 126.00/127.75 08.37/08.49 08.60/08.72 6M(22/10/14) 250.75/252.75 08.28/08.35 08.62/08.69 1Y(22/04/15) 494.25/496.25 08.19/08.22 08.79/08.82 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3805 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)