Apr 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.63 percent on Monday compared with 8.69 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.19 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/05/14) 40.75/42.25 08.22/08.52 08.37/08.68 2M(23/06/14) 83.25/85.25 08.26/08.45 08.45/08.65 3M(23/07/14) 125.00/127.00 08.31/08.44 08.54/08.68 6M(27/10/14) 254.25/256.25 08.23/08.29 08.56/08.63 1Y(23/04/15) 491.75/493.75 08.15/08.18 08.75/08.78 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3350 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note:- The LIBOR Rates are as of 17-Apr-2014. Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)