Apr 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.59 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.63 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.45 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/05/14) 44.25/45.50 08.31/08.55 08.47/08.70 2M(25/06/14) 84.00/85.75 08.28/08.45 08.48/08.65 3M(25/07/14) 125.75/127.50 08.31/08.42 08.54/08.66 6M(27/10/14) 252.00/254.00 08.19/08.25 08.53/08.59 1Y(27/04/15) 492.75/494.75 08.07/08.10 08.67/08.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.7147 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)