Apr 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.55 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.59 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.64 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/05/14) 42.00/43.25 08.37/08.62 08.52/08.77 2M(30/06/14) 87.00/89.00 08.25/08.44 08.45/08.64 3M(28/07/14) 126.00/128.00 08.28/08.41 08.51/08.64 6M(28/10/14) 249.25/251.25 08.14/08.21 08.48/08.55 1Y(28/04/15) 490.50/492.50 08.03/08.06 08.63/08.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.0683 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)