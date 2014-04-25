Apr 25 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.56 percent on Friday compared with 8.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.51 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(29/05/14) 41.50/43.00 08.26/08.56 08.42/08.72 2M(30/06/14) 85.75/87.50 08.26/08.43 08.46/08.63 3M(30/07/14) 127.50/129.25 08.28/08.39 08.51/08.62 6M(29/10/14) 249.75/251.75 08.15/08.22 08.49/08.56 1Y(29/04/15) 492.50/494.50 08.06/08.09 08.66/08.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 61.1163 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)