Apr 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.64 percent on Monday compared with 8.56 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.70 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/05/14) 41.50/42.50 08.35/08.55 08.50/08.70 2M(30/06/14) 83.75/85.25 08.28/08.43 08.48/08.63 3M(31/07/14) 127.00/128.50 08.33/08.43 08.56/08.66 6M(31/10/14) 251.00/253.00 08.23/08.29 08.57/08.64 1Y(30/04/15) 494.00/496.00 08.16/08.20 08.77/08.80 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5041 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)