Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.45 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(02/06/14) 42.00/43.50 08.17/08.46 08.33/08.62
2M(02/07/14) 82.50/84.25 08.16/08.33 08.35/08.53
3M(04/08/14) 127.25/129.25 08.16/08.29 08.40/08.53
6M(03/11/14) 246.75/248.75 08.04/08.11 08.38/08.45
1Y(04/05/15) 486.25/488.25 07.99/08.02 08.59/08.62
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5253 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)