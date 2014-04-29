Apr 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.45 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.64 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(02/06/14) 42.00/43.50 08.17/08.46 08.33/08.62 2M(02/07/14) 82.50/84.25 08.16/08.33 08.35/08.53 3M(04/08/14) 127.25/129.25 08.16/08.29 08.40/08.53 6M(03/11/14) 246.75/248.75 08.04/08.11 08.38/08.45 1Y(04/05/15) 486.25/488.25 07.99/08.02 08.59/08.62 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.5253 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)