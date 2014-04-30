Apr 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.22 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/06/14) 39.75/41.50 07.76/08.10 07.91/08.25 2M(07/07/14) 81.75/83.50 07.85/08.02 08.04/08.21 3M(05/08/14) 119.75/121.75 07.87/08.01 08.10/08.24 6M(05/11/14) 237.75/239.75 07.82/07.88 08.16/08.22 1Y(05/05/15) 472.50/474.50 07.83/07.86 08.43/08.46 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.3375 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)