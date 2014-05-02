May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on
Friday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(06/06/14) 40.00/41.25 07.82/08.06 07.97/08.22
2M(07/07/14) 80.00/82.00 07.82/08.02 08.02/08.21
3M(06/08/14) 118.75/120.75 07.82/07.95 08.05/08.19
6M(07/11/14) 235.75/237.75 07.72/07.79 08.06/08.13
1Y(06/05/15) 468.75/470.75 07.78/07.82 08.38/08.41
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2250 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
