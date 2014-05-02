May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.13 percent on Friday compared with 8.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.20 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/06/14) 40.00/41.25 07.82/08.06 07.97/08.22 2M(07/07/14) 80.00/82.00 07.82/08.02 08.02/08.21 3M(06/08/14) 118.75/120.75 07.82/07.95 08.05/08.19 6M(07/11/14) 235.75/237.75 07.72/07.79 08.06/08.13 1Y(06/05/15) 468.75/470.75 07.78/07.82 08.38/08.41 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2250 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)