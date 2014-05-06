May 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.04 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.27 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.93 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/06/14) 40.50/41.75 07.67/07.91 07.83/08.06 2M(08/07/14) 78.00/79.75 07.75/07.93 07.95/08.12 3M(08/08/14) 118.00/120.00 07.78/07.91 08.01/08.14 6M(10/11/14) 234.25/236.25 07.64/07.70 07.98/08.04 1Y(08/05/15) 459.50/461.50 07.63/07.67 08.23/08.26 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.2020 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page ) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)