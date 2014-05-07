India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 8.10 pct May 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.10 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.04 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.67 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(09/06/14) 39.50/40.75 07.75/07.99 07.90/08.15 2M(09/07/14) 78.25/80.25 07.80/08.00 07.99/08.19 3M(11/08/14) 121.50/123.50 07.86/07.99 08.09/08.22 6M(10/11/14) 234.25/236.25 07.70/07.76 08.04/08.10 1Y(11/05/15) 464.00/466.00 07.69/07.72 08.28/08.31 Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0399 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)