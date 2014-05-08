May 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.25 percent on
Thursday compared with 8.10 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.06 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(12/06/14) 40.00/41.25 07.85/08.10 08.00/08.25
2M(14/07/14) 82.25/84.00 07.94/08.11 08.14/08.31
3M(12/08/14) 121.00/123.00 08.00/08.13 08.23/08.37
6M(12/11/14) 237.25/239.25 07.85/07.91 08.19/08.25
1Y(12/05/15) 467.75/469.75 07.80/07.83 08.39/08.42
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.9913 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
