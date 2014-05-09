May 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.36 percent on
Friday compared with 8.25 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.15 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(13/06/14) 40.75/42.00 07.99/08.23 08.14/08.39
2M(14/07/14) 82.00/84.00 08.04/08.23 08.24/08.43
3M(13/08/14) 123.25/125.25 08.14/08.27 08.37/08.51
6M(13/11/14) 240.75/242.75 07.95/08.02 08.29/08.36
1Y(13/05/15) 474.25/476.25 07.90/07.93 08.49/08.52
Spot rate : 1$ = 60.0540 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
