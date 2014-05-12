May 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.57 percent on Monday compared with 8.36 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.35 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- Period SWAP DIFFERENCE PREMIUM MIFOR dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/06/14) 42.50/44.00 08.12/08.40 08.27/08.56 2M(15/07/14) 82.25/84.25 08.24/08.44 08.44/08.64 3M(19/08/14) 131.25/133.25 08.35/08.48 08.59/08.72 6M(17/11/14) 248.50/250.50 08.16/08.23 08.50/08.57 1Y(15/05/15) 482.00/484.00 08.07/08.10 08.66/08.69 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.7290 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)