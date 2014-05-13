May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.55 percent on Tuesday compared with 8.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(16/06/14) 41.50/43.00 08.16/08.46 08.31/08.61 2M(16/07/14) 82.25/84.00 08.22/08.39 08.42/08.59 3M(19/08/14) 130.00/131.75 08.34/08.45 08.57/08.69 6M(17/11/14) 247.50/249.25 08.16/08.21 08.50/08.55 1Y(18/05/15) 484.50/486.50 08.05/08.08 08.64/08.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8773 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)