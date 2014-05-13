May 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.55 percent on
Tuesday compared with 8.57 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.91 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(16/06/14) 41.50/43.00 08.16/08.46 08.31/08.61
2M(16/07/14) 82.25/84.00 08.22/08.39 08.42/08.59
3M(19/08/14) 130.00/131.75 08.34/08.45 08.57/08.69
6M(17/11/14) 247.50/249.25 08.16/08.21 08.50/08.55
1Y(18/05/15) 484.50/486.50 08.05/08.08 08.64/08.67
Spot rate : 1$ = 59.8773 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
