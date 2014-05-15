May 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.41 percent on Thursday compared with 8.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.69 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(19/06/14) 40.50/42.00 08.02/08.31 08.17/08.47 2M(21/07/14) 84.00/85.75 08.18/08.35 08.38/08.55 3M(19/08/14) 123.25/125.25 08.22/08.36 08.46/08.59 6M(19/11/14) 240.00/242.00 08.00/08.07 08.35/08.41 1Y(19/05/15) 467.50/469.50 07.86/07.89 08.45/08.48 Spot rate : 1$ = 59.4745 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)