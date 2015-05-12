May 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.73 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.80 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 7.62 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/06/15) 41.75/43.00 07.42/07.64 07.61/07.83 2M(14/07/15) 79.25/81.00 07.39/07.55 07.62/07.78 3M(14/08/15) 119.00/120.75 07.35/07.46 07.64/07.75 6M(16/11/15) 236.50/238.50 07.23/07.29 07.66/07.73 1Y(16/05/16) 451.75/453.75 06.98/07.01 07.78/07.81 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.2020 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)