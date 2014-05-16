May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.30 percent on
Friday compared with 8.41 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.06 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(20/06/14) 40.25/41.75 08.05/08.35 08.20/08.50
2M(21/07/14) 80.75/82.75 08.08/08.28 08.27/08.47
3M(20/08/14) 120.50/122.50 08.12/08.26 08.36/08.49
6M(20/11/14) 234.00/236.00 07.89/07.95 08.23/08.30
1Y(20/05/15) 458.00/460.00 07.78/07.82 08.37/08.40
Spot rate : 1$ = 58.8610 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
($1=0)