May 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.30 percent on Friday compared with 8.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.06 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/06/14) 40.25/41.75 08.05/08.35 08.20/08.50 2M(21/07/14) 80.75/82.75 08.08/08.28 08.27/08.47 3M(20/08/14) 120.50/122.50 08.12/08.26 08.36/08.49 6M(20/11/14) 234.00/236.00 07.89/07.95 08.23/08.30 1Y(20/05/15) 458.00/460.00 07.78/07.82 08.37/08.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.8610 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)