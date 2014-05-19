May 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 7.94 percent on Monday compared with 8.30 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.40 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/06/14) 41.25/43.00 07.81/08.14 07.96/08.29 2M(21/07/14) 76.50/78.50 07.83/08.04 08.03/08.24 3M(21/08/14) 114.50/116.50 07.78/07.91 08.01/08.15 6M(21/11/14) 221.75/223.75 07.53/07.60 07.87/07.94 1Y(21/05/15) 433.00/435.00 07.41/07.45 07.99/08.03 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4260 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)