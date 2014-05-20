May 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.18 percent on
Tuesday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day.
The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
8.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees
(Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
1M(23/06/14) 41.50/42.75 08.06/08.30 08.21/08.45
2M(22/07/14) 79.50/81.50 08.10/08.30 08.29/08.50
3M(22/08/14) 119.00/121.00 08.04/08.17 08.27/08.41
6M(24/11/14) 232.50/234.50 07.77/07.83 08.11/08.18
1Y(22/05/15) 445.25/447.25 07.58/07.61 08.16/08.20
Spot rate : 1$ = 58.7455 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
.
The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking,.
Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation
methodology.
FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
