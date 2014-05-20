May 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.18 percent on Tuesday compared with 7.94 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.09 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/06/14) 41.50/42.75 08.06/08.30 08.21/08.45 2M(22/07/14) 79.50/81.50 08.10/08.30 08.29/08.50 3M(22/08/14) 119.00/121.00 08.04/08.17 08.27/08.41 6M(24/11/14) 232.50/234.50 07.77/07.83 08.11/08.18 1Y(22/05/15) 445.25/447.25 07.58/07.61 08.16/08.20 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.7455 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)