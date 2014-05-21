May 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 8.18 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.04 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(23/06/14) 40.50/41.75 08.11/08.36 08.27/08.52 2M(23/07/14) 80.00/81.75 08.14/08.32 08.34/08.52 3M(25/08/14) 122.00/123.75 08.06/08.18 08.30/08.41 6M(24/11/14) 233.00/235.00 07.82/07.89 08.16/08.23 1Y(26/05/15) 454.25/456.25 07.67/07.70 08.25/08.28 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.7725 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)