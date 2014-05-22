May 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.31 percent on Thursday compared with 8.23 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.10 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/14) 40.50/42.00 08.14/08.44 08.29/08.60 2M(28/07/14) 81.25/83.00 08.17/08.34 08.36/08.54 3M(27/08/14) 119.75/121.75 08.11/08.25 08.35/08.48 6M(28/11/14) 234.75/236.75 07.91/07.97 08.25/08.31 1Y(27/05/15) 453.50/455.50 07.74/07.78 08.33/08.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.5740 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)