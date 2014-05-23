BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.40 percent on Friday compared with 8.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/14) 41.00/42.25 08.25/08.51 08.41/08.66 2M(28/07/14) 81.75/83.50 08.23/08.41 08.43/08.60 3M(27/08/14) 120.25/122.25 08.16/08.29 08.39/08.53 6M(28/11/14) 237.00/239.00 08.00/08.06 08.34/08.40 1Y(27/05/15) 453.00/455.00 07.75/07.78 08.33/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4830 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------