May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 8.40 percent on Friday compared with 8.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 8.08 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/06/14) 41.00/42.25 08.25/08.51 08.41/08.66 2M(28/07/14) 81.75/83.50 08.23/08.41 08.43/08.60 3M(27/08/14) 120.25/122.25 08.16/08.29 08.39/08.53 6M(28/11/14) 237.00/239.00 08.00/08.06 08.34/08.40 1Y(27/05/15) 453.00/455.00 07.75/07.78 08.33/08.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 58.4830 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)